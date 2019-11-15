'Is Eben Etzebeth a racist lunatic?' - MPs grill HRC's Buang Jones about Bok's racism case

The SA Human Rights Commission's handling of a racism case involving Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth came back to haunt the commission's acting head of legal, Buang Jones, when he appeared for a deputy public protector interview in Parliament on Tuesday.

At least four MPs who sit in the National Assembly's justice portfolio - which interviewed candidates to fill the deputy public protector vacancy - wanted to know about the case.

Jones is one of seven candidates shortlisted by parliament for the position ahead of incumbent Kevin Malunga's seven-year term coming to an end next month.

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach was the first up, asking Jones to explain the comments he made at a community meeting in Langebaan. It was reported that Jones said Etzebeth "got away with murder" and that the commission was going to make an example of him.