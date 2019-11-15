South Africa

Inquest opened after missing girls found dead in deep freezer

By Iavan Pijoos - 15 November 2019 - 12:06
A neighbour made a gruesome discovery when she opened a deep freezer to discover two small bodies inside.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

An inquest case is under investigation after the bodies of two missing girls were found in a deep freezer in a house at Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the children, aged four and five, were reported missing at Bankhara on Sunday.

Ramatseba said at around 9am on Monday, a neighbour made the gruesome discovery.

“While police were busy looking for the children, she came running and crying, informing us that she saw the children in a deep freezer.

“It is reported that neighbours used to put their house keys in that freezer. That's the reason she saw the children inside,” he said.

An inquest docket was opened.

