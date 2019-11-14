Tripartite alliance takes stock

The ANC-led tripartite alliance has resolved to draw up a "unifying economic strategy".

The decision was taken during the two-day alliance political council held on Sunday and Monday.

The task team that will work on this economic strategy is expected to report back at another alliance council meeting scheduled for early next month.

This was announced in a joint statement by the governing party, the SACP and Cosatu yesterday. The SACP and Cosatu have previously voiced their opposition to the economic growth strategy proposed in a National Treasury paper released in August.

The SA Communist Party took it a step further when it attacked the Treasury paper in a 36-page internal critique, which the Sunday Times reported on last month.

Almost all the points contained in this week's alliance council joint statement were identical to the SACP critique, which sharply stated its opposition to finance minister Tito Mboweni's economic stimulation strategy.