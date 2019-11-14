South Africa

Taxpayers urged to file returns electronically or face penalties

By ERNEST MABUZA - 14 November 2019 - 12:39
Sars says non-provisional taxpayers have three weeks to file returns electronically or they will have to face the music.
Sars says non-provisional taxpayers have three weeks to file returns electronically or they will have to face the music.
Image: Sars website

About 1.7-million taxpayers have not yet filed their tax returns and were urged on Thursday to submit them online by the December 4 deadline.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) warned that not filing a return would result in taxpayers facing administrative penalties.

The filing season for individual taxpayers who wanted to submit returns at a branch office closed on October 31.

“Sars wishes to thank taxpayers for their submissions thus far and is encouraged by the 3,882,111 personal income tax returns filed on a digital platform as well as at a branch. These returns include submissions for both current and previous years,” Sars said in a statement.

Non-provisional taxpayers (mostly salary earners) can still file a return on the Sars MobiApp and eFiling platforms until December 4.

“This gives the taxpayers who file electronically an extra three weeks to file. Provisional taxpayers have until January 31 on eFiling.”

Sars said with digital filing still available, it was still expecting an estimated 1,744,535 returns.

Mkhwebane to fight Sars' attempt to block access to Zuma's tax records

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose an application brought by Sars to block her from obtaining former president Jacob Zuma’s tax ...
News
2 days ago

“Should the extended electronic filing period not be used, administrative penalties will be levied for every month the return is outstanding. The non-filing of returns is a criminal offence.”

Taxpayers with outstanding returns were urged to download the Sars MobiApp from the Play Store or App Store.

Taxpayers who meet all the following requirements need not submit a return: 

• If their total employment income for the year before tax was not more than R500,000;

• They received employment income from only one employer for the full tax year;

• Have no other form of income such as a car allowance, business or rental income, or income from another job; and

• They don’t have any additional allowable tax-related deductions to claim, such as  medical expenses, retirement annuity contributions and travel expenses.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is free to access my tax records: Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the battle between the public protector and South African Revenue Service (Sars) over his tax ...
News
2 days ago

AfriForum to prosecute former Sars boss Tom Moyane for alleged 'ninja-like' assault

AfriForum confirmed on Thursday that it would privately prosecute former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for an alleged ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X