Swiss tourist dies three days after being crushed by giraffe in Kruger National Park

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 November 2019 - 12:49
A Swiss man has died after a giraffe fell on to the hired vehicle he was driving in the Kruger National Park. The driver of another vehicle, which hit the giraffe, will be charged with culpable homicide.
A Swiss tourist, critically injured in the Kruger National Park at the weekend when a giraffe fell on to the safari vehicle he was driving, has died.

SANParks said the giraffe appeared to have stepped into the road and been hit by an oncoming vehicle carrying 13 day passengers on Sunday. The giraffe fell on to the rented safari vehicle, crushing the roof.

Four people were injured. The giraffe died on impact.

The man, identified by police as Roland Koller, who was travelling with his partner, was taken to Mediclinic in Nelspruit, but later transferred to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, where he died on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said authorities had changed a case of reckless and negligent driving against the driver of the minibus that hit the giraffe to one of culpable homicide after Koller's death was confirmed.

“The minibus driver was hospitalised but we learnt that he has since been discharged. The case will be investigated and then be taken in for a decision. He will most probably appear in court.”

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said: “We are not commenting on any aspect out of respect for the family.”  

