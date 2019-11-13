Sapo begins cutting high cost of staff

Executives at the SA Post Office (Sapo) have bemoaned the high and unsustainable cost base at the cash-strapped parastatal, especially salaries and perks, which gobble more than 70% of its revenue.

Sapo executives told MPs yesterday a process was under way at the parastatal aimed at reducing staff numbers and increasing productivity.

In addition to the possible retrenchments, the contract it signed with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) for the payment of social grants to approximately 11-million beneficiaries would go a long way towards putting it on sound financial footing.

Based on current forecasts, gross revenue expected from this project is R1.9bn per year.

It said during the 2019/2020 financial year it would launch its e-commerce platform, which will meet increasing demand and positively contribute to revenue.

The branch network will be rationalised to minimise rental costs of approximately 114 urban branches.

Sapo employs about 23,000 people and operates more than 2,400 postal branches around the country.