Investment will take priority, US ambassador to SA says on first day

On her first day in office, the new US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen and cultivate relations between the two countries.

She was addressing journalists at the US consulate in Sandton on Wednesday.

Marks said she wanted to create a better business climate, and that investment would be her priority.

The US is SA's third-largest trading partner, something Marks says she wants to change.

"I definitely don't want to settle for third place. We want to maximise this excellent opportunity at a unique time," she said.

She said other priorities would be fighting the HIV/Aids epidemic and increasing job opportunities for the youth and women.