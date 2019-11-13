South Africa

Investment will take priority, US ambassador to SA says on first day

By Belinda Pheto - 13 November 2019 - 15:22
US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, at the US Consulate General in Sandton, Johannesburg, on November 13 2019.
US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, at the US Consulate General in Sandton, Johannesburg, on November 13 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

On her first day in office, the new US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen and cultivate relations between the two countries.

She was addressing journalists at the US consulate in Sandton on Wednesday.

Marks said she wanted to create a better business climate, and that investment would be her priority. 

The US is SA's third-largest trading partner, something Marks says she wants to change.

"I definitely don't want to settle for third place. We want to maximise this excellent opportunity at a unique time," she said.

She said other priorities would be fighting the HIV/Aids epidemic and increasing job opportunities for the youth and women. 

Defiant Donald Trump says impeachment delivers him an 'angry majority'

A combative US President Donald Trump told supporters in his electoral stronghold of Mississippi on Friday that a push to impeach him is driving an ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
Tornado causes destruction in KZN
X