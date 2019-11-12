Woman survives assault at Sandton apartment

A 29-year-old woman who was assaulted at the luxurious Sandton Skye apartment in Johannesburg on Sunday is lucky to be alive.

Relebone Limakatso who was released from hospital yesterday afternoon said the man behind her attack was a friend she had known only for a short while.

"He is a friend to my ex-boyfriend who had been taking me out without showing any romantic feelings towards me," said Limakatso.

Limakatso said the man started texting her shortly after she broke up with his friend.

"We have gone out a few times and he was a friendly and bubbly guy, but he became something else when he was drunk," she said.

Limakatso said the man invited her on Thursday to join him and go "clubbing" at the weekend. She said she went to Sandton on Saturday to honour the invite.

"Little did I know that I would be left scarred for life by the end of the night."

The mother of one told Sowetan that she requested an Uber ride for her cousin who joined her and the man in Sandton.

Limakatso said a fight broke out between the man and her ex after her former lover made a comment that the two (Limakatso and him) had a strong bond,regardless of her being with his friend.

"When Mike heard that and saw me smiling back at my ex, he lost it and threw a remote control on my face and hit me on the head with a gin bottle and I fell," said Limakatso.

When Sowetan contacted both men for comment, they acted like they were not involved. The one who allegedly hit Limakatso with a bottle said he was "happily married and a private person".