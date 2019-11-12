Vuwani resumes bid to return to Makhado municipality

Residents of Vuwani in Limpopo will again attempt to get the reversal of the decision to incorporate them into the Collins Chabane local municipality.

The pro-Makhado task team has resolved to launch a fresh application with the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) to reverse its decision to incorporate them into the Collins Chabane local municipality.

A summit was held at the weekend and was attended by 151 people from the seven affected villages where a decision was taken to approach the board again.

Task team spokesperson Arnold Mulaudzi said various stakeholders, including traditional leaders and faith-based organisations attended the gathering and they renewed their demand.

"We'll write to the MDB and department of cooperative governance by the end of this week to demand that they reverse their decision. We are going to follow all the process and by end of April 2020 we will know our position," he said.

Mulaudzi said that failure to commit by end of April would force them to seek a new mandate from the residents.