South Africa

Mkhwebane to fight Sars' attempt to block access to Zuma's tax records

By Ernest Mabuza - 11 November 2019 - 19:42
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is engaged in a legal battle with Sars over Jacob Zuma's tax records.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has indicated that she will oppose an application brought by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to block her from obtaining former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication Business Day reported on Monday that Sars boss Edward Kieswetter has asked the high court in Pretoria for an urgent stay against the implementation of an October 21 subpoena issued by Mkhwebane to obtain Zuma’s taxpayer information.

Mkhwebane is seeking this information in connection with a November 2017 complaint laid by then DA leader Mmusi Maimane about payments Zuma allegedly received from a security company in the first months of his presidency.

Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Monday afternoon that Mkhwebane would oppose the application.

"She filed a notice to do so. The answering affidavit will be filed soon," said Segalwe.

