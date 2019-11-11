Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha's spokesperson suspended.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha’s spokesperson Kenny Mathivha has been suspended following a disciplinary hearing.

“The office can confirm the suspension of the spokesperson of the premier, Mr Kenny Mathivha, subsequent to undergoing a formal disciplinary process which was chaired by an external chairperson,” said the provincial acting chief director of communications Mamogo Ntuli.

Mathivha has been Mathabatha’s spokesperson since 2013 and was recently acting as the provincial spokesperson following the suspension of Phuti Seloba last year.

His suspension comes a year after Seloba’s, who was accused of misconduct for allegedly telling an EFF member that Mathabatha had missed several meetings because he was always drunk.