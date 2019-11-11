South Africa

Hawks crush 'dagga factory' in Brits

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 11 November 2019 - 10:23
A suspect is expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday.
Image: SAPS

A man is expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday after being caught operating a “dagga factory” at the weekend in Brits, North West.  

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the man allegedly sold franchises for cannabis dispensaries and was also a supplier of cannabis and related products.

Rikhotso said police found 500kg of dagga worth an estimated R3m.

Hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, apparatus for processing and oil extraction, and other products were seized.

The man will face charges of contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act and dealing in dagga.

