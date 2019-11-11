South Africa

Hawks colonel gunned down at home in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 11 November 2019 - 10:25
The incident happened at about 8pm on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night.

The officer was shot twice and died on the scene, reported Netwerk24.

The incident happened at about 8pm.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said “We are busy with a statement and will issue it shortly.”

This is a developing story.

