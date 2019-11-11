Hawks colonel gunned down at home in Cape Town
A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night.
The officer was shot twice and died on the scene, reported Netwerk24.
The incident happened at about 8pm.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said “We are busy with a statement and will issue it shortly.”
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.