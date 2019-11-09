South Africa

Man killed in collision between truck and car in Westonaria

By SowetanLIVE - 09 November 2019 - 11:23
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in the collision in Westonaria.
Image: Supplied.

A 30-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old woman critically injured in a collision between a large truck and a car on the R28 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg on Friday  evening.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.15pm to find the two occupants of the car entrapped. A large group of bystanders was on the scene trying to help.

"The driver was found to have suffered multiple fatal injuries and was unfortunately declared dead on arrival," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

The female passenger had suffered multiple critical injuries and was treated on scene, extracted by the fire department and airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter for further care, he said.

“The driver of the truck had suffered only minor injuries and declined transport to hospital with another private service on the scene.”

