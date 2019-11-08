SuperSport announce blackout of Caf games‚ including this weekend's U-23 Afcon

Broadcasting giant SuperSport have announced they are not going to televise Confederation of African Football (Caf) matches until further notice.

According to a statement issued by SuperSport‚ the reason for the blackout is because of Caf terminating its agency agreement with French broadcast company Lagardère Sports.

SuperSport’s non-broadcasting of Caf games will commence with the Under-23 African Cup of Nations that starts in Egypt this weekend.

It’s a critical time for SuperSport to be pulling out as the tournament serves as the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s football tournament.

The broadcast blackout also extends to the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume on Wednesday‚ November 13.