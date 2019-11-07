WATCH | Eight injured as shop roof collapses in Durban CBD
Eight people were taken to hospital after a structural collapse at a building in Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Street in the Durban CBD on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the roof of the building collapsed and a number of people were trapped inside. He said eight people were taken to hospital. In total, nine people were assessed by paramedics.
People are still in a building that has collapsed on on West Street in the Durban CBD. Rescue Care paramedics are treating three people including a 3-year-old & others are still trapped.Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, November 7, 2019
McKenzie said emergency services were still at the scene at 2pm, and were preparing to send rescue dogs into the building to check if there were any more victims inside.
He said the exact reason for the collapse was not yet known.
Rescue Care, which was on the scene, said everyone inside the two-storey building was accounted for after a second rescue dog was sent inside.
