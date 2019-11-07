South Africa

WATCH | Eight injured as shop roof collapses in Durban CBD

By ERNEST MABUZA - 07 November 2019 - 15:29
The roof of this building in the Durban CBD caved in on Thursday morning and eight people were taken to hospital.
The roof of this building in the Durban CBD caved in on Thursday morning and eight people were taken to hospital.
Image: KZN EMS

Eight people were taken to hospital after a structural collapse at a building in Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Street in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the roof of the building collapsed and a number of people were trapped inside. He said eight people were taken to hospital. In total, nine people were assessed by paramedics.

People are still in a building that has collapsed on on West Street in the Durban CBD. Rescue Care paramedics are treating three people including a 3-year-old & others are still trapped.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, November 7, 2019

McKenzie said emergency services were still at the scene at 2pm, and were preparing to send rescue dogs into the building to check if there were any more victims inside.

He said the exact reason for the collapse was not yet known.

Rescue Care, which was on the scene, said everyone inside the two-storey building was  accounted for after a second rescue dog was sent inside.

13 dead in KZN church collapse as heavy storms lash the province

Thirteen people died and 16 were injured when a church roof collapsed in northern KwaZulu-Natal as heavy storms lashed the province on Thursday night.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
X