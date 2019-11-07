The Bokke parade besieges Johannesburg

Everything came to a standstill in the streets of the Johannesburg central business district as thousands of people came out to celebrate the Webb Ellis Trophy on Thursday.

There was no space to move as people sang and waved their South African flags as the open tour bus driving the Springboks threaded in the streets of Braamfontein.

Just as the bus drove down De Kort Street, people could be heard chanting Siya Kolisi's name. The bokkes also waved back to the excited crowd. Police had their hands full in trying to contain the crowd. Some people could be seen riding in the back of police cars.

The tour bus could hardly move as it approached the Nelson Mandela bridge as everyone wanted to get closer to the Springboks so as to be able to take pictures and videos. Some could be seen throwing their bags and T-shirts at the players so as to get autographs. A group of people marched in front of the bus carrying a portrait of Kolisi. The tour bus is still making its way to Soweto