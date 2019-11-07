Sowetan reporter Karabo Ledwaba wins award

Sowetan's junior reporter Karabo Ledwaba last night scooped the Vodacom Regional Young Journalist of the Year Award. She's now in line to bag the national gong in the final on November 21.

Ledwaba became eligible for the award when she "submitted a body of her outstanding work together with a strong motivation showing commitment to the vocation of news well above the norm".

"This award recognises the efforts of the rising stars in newsrooms across the regions," said Vodacom in a statement.