Sowetan reporter Karabo Ledwaba wins award
Sowetan's junior reporter Karabo Ledwaba last night scooped the Vodacom Regional Young Journalist of the Year Award. She's now in line to bag the national gong in the final on November 21.
Ledwaba became eligible for the award when she "submitted a body of her outstanding work together with a strong motivation showing commitment to the vocation of news well above the norm".
"This award recognises the efforts of the rising stars in newsrooms across the regions," said Vodacom in a statement.
Victory in the regional competition automatically sees Ledwaba becoming a finalists for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award and a chance of her professional and personal development through an all-expenses-paid trip to follow cutting-edge training overseas, both at the renowned Thomson Foundation in the Uk and in a newsroom context, according to Vodacom.
Sowetan's executive editor Thembela Khamango congratulated Ledwaba following the victory.
"We are very proud of Karabo for winning the prize. This is a well-deserved acknowledgement for a dedicated young reporter who has an eye for a good news story," Khamango.
"She has been consistent in her coverage of young South Africans excelling in different fields. Well done Karabo, keep up the amazing work."
Ledwaba said: "I am really humbled by the win and thankful for the news editors, especially Thabiso Thakali, because he groomed me from the first day I got to Sowetan and I'm really thankful."