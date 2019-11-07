Nkalakatha, Shosholoza mesmerise both the Bokke and their fans

What are celebrations without the late Mandoza's Nkalakatha. As the Bokke's open tour bus made its way amongst thousands of people at Bank City in the Johannesburg CBD, they were welcomed with confetti and the famous Nkalakatha song.

The crowd went crazy as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led them with the Shosholoza song. The crowd screamed and cheered as he lifted the Webb Ellis trophy. For some, it was a perfect opportunity to take videos and pictures of their national heroes.

"Thank you for welcoming us. Siyabulela, siyazingca, nibahle (we are grateful and proud. You guys are beautiful). Sizinkunzi zehlabathi (We are the world champions)," Kolisi said.

Some people could be seen wearing South African flag undies, an idea inspired by Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who met Prince Harry in his undies last week. When asked if he was wearing his famous undies, Faf said no, but that he was wearing "something special".

It was a hectic day for the police, whose fitness skills were tested when they raced next to the bus trying to keep the crowd at bay. All the way to Soweto, fans would stop their cars to greet their rugby world champions.