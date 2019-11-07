Gambling board's chief in hiding after threats
The chief financial officer of the Gauteng Gambling Board has gone into hiding after allegedly receiving death threats.
Kgaugelo Mahlaba has had to beef up his security and vacate his home after his life was allegedly threatened.
He was placed on special leave about a month ago following the alleged threats which he refused to say who made them and why.
"Someone threatened me. I've been on special leave for four weeks now and I can't even go to the office," said Mahlaba.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that a case of intimidation has been opened at the Midrand police station, but she also refused to say who it was against.
"Police investigation is underway and no arrests have been made. No further information can be given because that might jeopardise the investigation, including the names of complainants and suspects," said Peters.
Sowetan understands that Mahlaba requested special leave from the Gauteng Gambling Board after he was apparently threatened by two men at a Midrand restaurant.
Mahlaba, who refused to divulge details surrounding his alleged intimidation, instead said both the Gauteng Gambling Board and the provincial department of economic development are aware of the matter and have instituted their own investigations.
"The board is investigating and security assessment is being done by the department of economic development, so the office of the MEC is aware," he said.
The Gauteng Gambling Board is responsible for about R1.2bn in revenue derived from taxes and levies from gambling activities in the province.
The board also oversees the registration of companies involved in gambling and approving devices used.
Spokesperson for MEC for economic development in Gauteng Nombulelo Nyathela confirmed the board was looking into Mahlaba's matter. "Yes, MEC is aware, the CFO brought the matter under the attention of [former] MEC [Kgosientso] Ramokgopa. The board deliberated on the matter and has instituted an investigation.
"MEC [Morakane] Mosupye has been briefed, and will await the outcome of the board's investigation," Nyathela said.
But the gambling board's chairperson, Mxolisi Zwane, could only confirm that Mahlaba had been placed on special leave "to deal with personal issues".
