Gambling board's chief in hiding after threats

The chief financial officer of the Gauteng Gambling Board has gone into hiding after allegedly receiving death threats.

Kgaugelo Mahlaba has had to beef up his security and vacate his home after his life was allegedly threatened.

He was placed on special leave about a month ago following the alleged threats which he refused to say who made them and why.

"Someone threatened me. I've been on special leave for four weeks now and I can't even go to the office," said Mahlaba.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that a case of intimidation has been opened at the Midrand police station, but she also refused to say who it was against.

"Police investigation is underway and no arrests have been made. No further information can be given because that might jeopardise the investigation, including the names of complainants and suspects," said Peters.

Sowetan understands that Mahlaba requested special leave from the Gauteng Gambling Board after he was apparently threatened by two men at a Midrand restaurant.

Mahlaba, who refused to divulge details surrounding his alleged intimidation, instead said both the Gauteng Gambling Board and the provincial department of economic development are aware of the matter and have instituted their own investigations.