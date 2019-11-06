Pastor flayed over his 'racist' Jewish, Afrikaner comments

Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has faced more backlash from political parties after making remarks that only Afrikaners and Jewish people have a covenant with God.

In an audio clip posted on twitter by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the pastor can be heard saying that he will be hosting an predominantly Afrikaner prayer at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria in 2020.

“It will be called ‘Staan op vir Jesus’, everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation where we are going to call out to God, remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham and Isaac and Jacob. They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is a fact,” he said.

The Secretary of the EFF Godrich Gardee posted on twitter: "That stadium needs some limpet mines boobytrapped around it prior to that date...and lets see what happens to the only people who have a convenant with God...and I know this boer religious fanatic is misrepresenting the Jewish nation...he must be banned from our TV screens," he said.

Gardee has since deleted the comment and withdrawn his statement.