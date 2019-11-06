Five Limpopo pupils die after hitchhiking home after exams

The Limpopo education department was reeling on Tuesday night after five pupils died in a crash earlier in the day.

All five were from the AM Mashego Secondary School, south of Polokwane.

Education MEC Polly Boshielo expressed her deepest sorrow and devastation after hearing about the accident.

“The department learnt today [Tuesday] that the learners, four in grade 10 and one in grade 9, met their untimely death ... after hiking a lift to take them home,” the department said in a statement.