South Africa

Five Limpopo pupils die after hitchhiking home after exams

By SowetanLIVE - 06 November 2019 - 07:12
Five pupils from AM Mashego Secondary School, south of Polokwane, died in an accident on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

The Limpopo education department was reeling on Tuesday night after five pupils died in a crash earlier in the day.

All five were from the AM Mashego Secondary School, south of Polokwane.

Education MEC Polly Boshielo expressed her deepest sorrow and devastation after hearing about the accident.

“The department learnt today [Tuesday] that the learners, four in grade 10 and one in grade 9, met their untimely death ... after hiking a lift to take them home,” the department said in a statement.

Families organise joint memorial service after 8 pupils die in truck crash

A joint memorial service will to be held at Rietpan Village in the North West after eight school pupils perished in a gruesome crash when a truck ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sending her condolences to the families, Boshielo said: “We are deeply saddened. Our hearts are heavy and we accordingly send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of our learners and the school community. This is a very difficult time for all of us, friends and relatives of these learners. We lack the necessary words at this point in time. We must be united in this time of grief.”

The department’s psychosocial unit will provide trauma counselling to pupils, educators, support stuff and the bereaved families.

Pupil dies after being crushed against tree

A grade 8 pupil has been killed while eight others are injured after an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.
News
5 months ago

Two pupils die in bus crash as the driver chases after R20

Two North West pupils died when a bus that was ferrying them to school fell off the road into an embankment on Tuesday around 7.30am
News
5 months ago

Four pupils die in Eastern Cape bus accident

Four school children have died in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said three boys succumbed to their ...
News
2 years ago

