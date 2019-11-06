DA welcomes BLF deregistration as a political party
The DA has welcomed the deregistration of Black First Land First (BLF) as a political party.
This after the electoral court on Monday rejected BLF's application to appeal its deregistration, which was brought in June.
TimesLIVE reported that the Electoral Commission (IEC) said it was deregistering BLF as a political party after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) appealed against its registration because it excluded membership based on race.
According to Section 16(1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act (Act 51 of 1996), the IEC may not register a political party that excludes membership based on race, colour or ethnicity.
Welcoming the decision, the DA's Mike Moriarty said BLF had caused division among South Africans as its constitution stated that only black people could be members of the party.
“There is no place in this country for such parties or politicians who gain votes by stoking vicious hatred. The DA believes that the role of a political party is to foster unity and embrace the diverse cultures that are to be found in SA.
“SA needs public representatives who understand that we are better together,” said Moriarty.
Not appealing, but this is war
BLF said it would not appeal the court's decision.
“We shall not be subjecting ourselves to the kangaroo courts of white supremacy any further. We won’t appeal the decision of the electoral court.
“BLF is aware that the entire white establishment is terrified of the black agenda that we represent,” the group said.
It would also not make things “easy” after being deregistered, adding that this was “war”.
“Let historical record reflect that BLF was the first movement to be banned since the rise of majority rule. Let the record reflect the banning order was imposed on BLF on instigation of a right-wing.”
BLF added that it would be holding a special policy conference on November 30 in Durban to chart a way forward.
