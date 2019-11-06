Body recovered after man swept into Hennops River during weekend rains

Last weekend’s heavy rains in parts of the country have claimed at least one life.

Pretoria police on Wednesday confirmed that a body found earlier this week matched the description of a young man who was swept away by the Hennops River, near Pretoria.

Capt Dave Miller said the deceased was travelling with a friend on Saturday evening when they came across a low-water bridge, which was flooded, in the Hennops area.

“They attempted to turn, but their vehicle stalled,” said Miller.