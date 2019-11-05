Festivities continue as South Africans welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo

A group of about 100 rugby fanatics have now gathered outside the International hotel where the rugby players are booked. Not far is a stage where the rugby players will greet their fans.

There are festivities going on, with choreographer Cassius Tlhotlhalemake teaching people a Bokke dance and giving out T-shirts to those who danced better than others.

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi also joined thousands of South Africans to welcome the national rugby team. Tunzi said this was an amazing moment for her. "Personally, I am very proud to be a South Africa right now," she said.