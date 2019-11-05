Festivities continue as South Africans welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo
A group of about 100 rugby fanatics have now gathered outside the International hotel where the rugby players are booked. Not far is a stage where the rugby players will greet their fans.
There are festivities going on, with choreographer Cassius Tlhotlhalemake teaching people a Bokke dance and giving out T-shirts to those who danced better than others.
Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi also joined thousands of South Africans to welcome the national rugby team. Tunzi said this was an amazing moment for her. "Personally, I am very proud to be a South Africa right now," she said.
The two had to push through the crowd as they made their way to the press conference.
Earlier on, OR Tambo International Airport arrival section was a hive of activities as thousands of South Africans gathered to give their champions a hero's welcome.
There was a lot of singing, dancing and ululations accompanied by the sound of vuvuzelas from fans who were eagerly waiting for their heroes.
Standing out from the crowd was Thabang Mokone, 32, from Tsakane on the East Rand, who was wearing a bib and diapers. "Today I am wearing like a toddler who is often regarded as a bundle of joy because I am here to welcome the country's bundles of joy.
They have made us really proud," he said.
Bishop Motona, 60, from Pretoria, sporting a big makarapa hat, said there was no way he was going to miss welcoming the players.
"When we visit other countries we will walk tall because we are [Rugby] World Cup winners. We also made history by having the first black rugby captain winning the World Cup," he said.