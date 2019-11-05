Busi Mkhwebane in court for Prasa report

Yet another report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office is being taken on review in the courts.

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind announced yesterday it had submitted a review application to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria against Mkhwebane's "whitewash" April report into corruption and maladministration at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), requesting that the report be set aside.

Mkhwebane's investigation stemmed from the findings of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, who in 2015 released the "Derailed" report, which revealed corruption at Prasa under the board of former chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi and his then chief executive, Lucky Montana. Madonsela deferred some aspects of the investigation to a follow-up probe.

#UniteBehind filed the application after close study of Mkhwebane's report revealed it was, in short, a "whitewash".