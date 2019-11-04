Baby found on doorstep of Soweto home
Dube, Soweto, community members discovered a newborn boy outside a house on Monday morning.
“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had escaped injury. The boy was thereafter transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
“It is understood that the newborn had been left at the front door of a residence. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.