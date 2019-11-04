South Africa

Baby found on doorstep of Soweto home

By timeslive - 04 November 2019 - 07:33
The child was taken to hospital.
Image: Thinkstock

Dube, Soweto, community members discovered a newborn boy outside a house on Monday morning.

“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had escaped injury. The boy was thereafter transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

It is understood that the newborn had been left at the front door of a residence. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said.

