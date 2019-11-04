Abandoned newborn dies of heatstroke in Chatsworth
A one-week-old girl died in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday, after being found abandoned.
Amawele Emergency Services' Siven Subramodey said they responded to a call at about 2pm.
“We were called out by members of the public for what they thought was a small baby wrapped up and thrown near a manhole on RK Khan Circle Road.”
Subramodey said the infant was extremely hot and dehydrated, and efforts to resuscitate her proved futile.
“Sadly the baby was declared dead by paramedics and was handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” he said.
In a separate incident, a newborn was found abandoned in Savannah Park, Chatsworth, on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of child abandonment was being investigated.
“A two-week-old baby boy was found by a passer-by at Savannah Park at 5am. The baby was taken to hospital for check-up,” said Gwala.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.