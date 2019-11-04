Abandoned newborn dies of heatstroke in Chatsworth

Subramodey said the infant was extremely hot and dehydrated, and efforts to resuscitate her proved futile.

“Sadly the baby was declared dead by paramedics and was handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” he said.

In a separate incident, a newborn was found abandoned in Savannah Park, Chatsworth, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of child abandonment was being investigated.

“A two-week-old baby boy was found by a passer-by at Savannah Park at 5am. The baby was taken to hospital for check-up,” said Gwala.