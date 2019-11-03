South Africa

KZN police swoop nets 341 illegal firearms in a month

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 November 2019 - 17:12
Police in KwaZulu-Natal seized 341 illegal firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 205 suspects for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in October.

During the same period, 341 illegal firearms were seized – 281 pistols or revolvers, six semi-automatic firearms, 13 shotguns, 10 homemade firearms and 31 rifles – during various anti-crime operations in the province.

The operations were undertaken by officers in various clusters to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms ahead of the festive season.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said 3,272 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The arrested suspects have appeared at several courts across the province and are awaiting trial.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised officers for their quest to remove weapons from the hands of “ruthless criminals”.

