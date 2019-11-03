Jacob Zuma files application for leave to appeal corruption case

Embattled former president Jacob Zuma has appealed a court decision to try him for corruption, a judicial spokesperson said on Sunday, delaying yet again a long-awaited date with justice.

Zuma is alleged to have taken bribes during a 1990s arms deal with five European companies, including the French defence group Thales.

If the trial takes place, it would be the first time Zuma faces a court on graft charges, despite a string of accusations over his long political career.

But in the latest twist to a 15-year-old judicial saga, prosecution spokesperson Natasha Kara told AFP: "I can confirm that Mr Zuma has indeed filed the application for leave to appeal on Friday."