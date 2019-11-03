Explosion at house in North West leaves two critically injured
A man and woman were critically injured in a small explosion at a residence in Ikageng in the North West.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday to find local authorities already in attendance.
“On closer inspection, medics found a man and woman lying inside the small residence.
“Assessments showed that the man and the woman had sustained serious injuries to their legs and were in a critical condition,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
They were treated on the scene before being transported to a provincial hospital for further care.
