Robbers pretending to be job seekers kill homeowner and family visitor

By SowetanLIVE - 01 November 2019 - 13:54
Two people died after being gagged by house robbers at Marloth Park near Komatipoort this week.
Image: Supplied

Two people suffocated to death after being gagged by house robbers at Marloth Park near Komatipoort this week.

The family members are believed to be from the Netherlands. The 53-year-old homeowner's wife and mother, 80, survived.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said  the family of four, including the 75-year-old visitor, were at home when they were approached by two people at 3pm on Wednesday.

“They demanded work to which the family said there was none at the moment that they could offer. Suddenly more men appeared, with one of them wielding a firearm,” said Hlathi.

“The suspects tied the victims up and covered their mouths with cloths. They took some valuable items and fled.

“Two victims, the owner of the house and a female visitor, later suffocated to death as a result of gagging while the other two, the wife and daughter, survived.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Sgt Vusi Moses Thobela on 082 449 0242 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

