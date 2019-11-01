Robbers pretending to be job seekers kill homeowner and family visitor

Two people suffocated to death after being gagged by house robbers at Marloth Park near Komatipoort this week.

The family members are believed to be from the Netherlands. The 53-year-old homeowner's wife and mother, 80, survived.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the family of four, including the 75-year-old visitor, were at home when they were approached by two people at 3pm on Wednesday.