Health department's DG Precious Malebona Matsoso leaves to pursue PhD

The director-general of the national health department, Precious Malebona Matsoso, has left her job, ahead of her contract ending in May 2020.

Matsoso had requested the earlier departure, effective today, to pursue her PhD studies, the department said.

She served as the department's DG from 2010, having previously worked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) where she was director of public health innovation and intellectual property.

Praising her for the department's clean audits, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said: “She had a passion for the improvement of the health of ordinary people. She had a keen interest in medicine. And was committed to ensuring improved access to medicines by all.

“Under her leadership, the government has put in place pro-poor health policies which ensure free health care at the primary health-care facilities and hospitals for the indigent.

"This meant that all financial barriers to utilise health-care services were removed. This started with pregnant women, mothers and children, and later expanded to cover every unemployed and indigent person,” he said.

“She also had the passion for strengthening systems to respond promptly and effectively to outbreaks. Recently, South Africa was recognised as number one in the African continent and 34th in the world of countries that have effective and sustainable systems to respond to outbreaks adequately.”

