Don't even think about it — Cosatu warns 'big four' banks to forget about downsizing

Members of Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal embarked on a peaceful protest in Durban on Friday, calling on the banking sector to refrain from retrenching workers.

Their picket fell in line with September's threatened national banking shutdown, in which the union warned that between 45,000 and 50,000 of its members would go on strike.

About 80 Cosatu members gathered along Brand Road in Glenwood, where there are branches of First National Bank, Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank.