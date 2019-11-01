Controversial tobacco bosses apologise to former Sars executive

The former SA Revenue Service executive at the centre of the “rogue unit” saga, Johann van Loggerenberg, said on Friday he had received an apology from two directors of tobacco company Carnilinx.

According to Van Loggerenberg, Adriano Mazzotti and Kyle Phillips tendered the apology on Thursday. The e-mail containing the apology was attached to a media statement Van Loggerenberg released on Friday.

The apology, written by Mazzotti, said he and Phillips were led to believe by people close to him at the time — who turned out to be paid double agents — that Van Loggerenberg was spearheading an onslaught against Carnilinx and would not stop until the business was destroyed.

“During this time of misinformation we adopted a very negative attitude towards you and certain Sars officials whom we believed were trying to close our business down instead of ensuring it was compliant. If by this Kyle and I caused any harm to you or any officials, we tender our sincere apology,” Mazzotti said in the letter.

Mazzotti claimed that at the time they were often targets of various dirty tricks, including placement of illegal tracking devices on their vehicles and raids by unrelated authorities that were often funded — as he and Phillips later discovered — by multinational tobacco companies on a crusade to eliminate competition.