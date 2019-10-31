Tito Mboweni must 'explain what path he is crawling on': Faith Muthambi hits back

Former public service and administration minister Faith Muthambi has challenged Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to prove that she is responsible for the public sector’s unmanageable wage bill.

In a strongly-worded statement, Muthambi denied that she signed off wage agreements without mandates during her tenure as minister.

She wants Mboweni to apologise to the nation for “peddling lies and explain what path he is crawling on”, and accuses the finance minister of grossly misrepresenting facts to the point of being irresponsible.

“Had the minister taken time off his busy social schedule to read the agreement on the salary adjustments and improvements on conditions of service in the public service, he would have not only found out who the signatories were at the time to blame, but also discharged his duties with integrity and do justice to the office he occupies,” she said.

“It is clear that there is an absence of the minister’s eyes and ears, and his lack of consultation has possessed him to utter such a defamatory and irresponsible statement to the nation.”