Johannesburg motorists can use M2 motorway from Monday

Motorists travelling into central Johannesburg from the west are assured that the M2 highway will be reopened to traffic on Monday, with bridge repairs successfully completed.

The M2 carries about 10,500 vehicles an hour (both directions) and 12,000 vehicles an hour in morning peak traffic. A section was closed for repairs at the end of February.

Outgoing mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba on Thursday led a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the motorway, alongside Gauteng premier David Makhura.

“The city has an infrastructure backlog of R170bn. So, as we prepare to hand over this motorway to the people of Johannesburg, I only ask that you take care of it and every other piece of infrastructure that has been built with your money,” said Mashaba.

“Causing destruction to public infrastructure is, after all, tantamount to delaying your own development and that of your city and country.”

The cost of the project was more than R160m.