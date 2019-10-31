A Cape Town woman whose six-year marriage fell apart when her husband told her he was gay has sued for R9m in damages.

The woman’s application to the high court in Cape Town asked for R5m for emotional pain and psychological trauma‚ and R4m for loss of income and “financial prejudice”.

“The basis for the damages claim and the extraordinary sums which are sought ... is that the [husband] is alleged to have ‘misrepresented’ to her‚ prior to their marriage‚ that he was a heterosexual male who wished to marry her so that they could have children in a heterosexual‚ monogamous marriage‚” judge Mark Sher said in his judgment on Wednesday.

Two months before the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary‚ the husband told her he was gay‚ “since which time they have no longer lived together as man and wife‚” said Sher.

“[The wife] avers that until this revelation in September 2018 she was unaware of [her husband’s] sexual orientation.”

The woman’s claims were made in a rule 43 application‚ which is a legal procedure that can be used to resolve issues such as maintenance and custody during the interim period before a divorce is finalised.

Sher struck the application from the roll and ordered the woman’s attorney to forfeit his fees and pay her husband’s costs. He said Fareed Moosa had thrown everything but “the proverbial kitchen sink” into a 368-page application which was supposed to be a summary.