‘My painting highlights unemployment in SA’ – artist hits back

SA artist Khaya Sineyile has hit back after Nando’s took down one of his artworks at a new Nando's restaurant in the UK, following complaints from customers.

The painting, which depicts four black people in a toaster, was removed last week after it was decried as “racist”.

The artwork is titled "A half a loaf is better than none"and is dated 2017.

Sineyile, from New Crossroads in Nyanga, Cape Town, has explained the true meaning behind his painting.

After the removal of the painting at the Birmingham restaurant, he said it would remain part of Nando’s' collection.

“It will be put into the Nando’s head office or in another Nando’s where customers will accept the painting.”

Sineyile said the painting was bought by Spier Arts Trust for Nando’s. He said the painting highlighted unemployment in South Africa.