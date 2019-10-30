Grey Junior pupil needs surgery after fight at Port Elizabeth school

A pupil from Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth has been suspended following an altercation which left his schoolmate seriously injured.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed Monday's incident, adding that it is a very "sensitive issue".

The injured pupil is expected to undergo surgery to his face this week.

He said the suspended child faces a disciplinary hearing, but the department does not want to disrupt his examinations.

"The learner has been suspended but we have allowed him to write examinations," said Mtima.