Elaine Zungu appointed new director of public prosecutions in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed advocate Elaine Zungu as the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal with effect from November 1.

Zungu has been acting in this position since May, when former director Moipone Noko left the post after 10 years.

The presidency said the appointment was made in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, in consultation with the national director of public prosecutions and the minister of justice and correctional services.