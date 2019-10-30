South Africa

Elaine Zungu appointed new director of public prosecutions in KZN

By Ernest Mabuza - 30 October 2019 - 18:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Elaine Zungu as the permanent head of NPA in KwaZulu-Natal.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Elaine Zungu as the permanent head of NPA in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed advocate Elaine Zungu as the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal with effect from November 1.

Zungu has been acting in this position since May, when former director Moipone Noko left the post after 10 years.

The presidency said the appointment was made in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, in consultation with the national director of public prosecutions and the minister of justice and correctional services.

No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot', NPA drops case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning of former president Jacob Zuma, saying that there ...
News
1 month ago

"This appointment is made towards the fulfilment of the president’s commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system, as part of the national priority of the fight against crime and corruption," said the presidency in a statement.

Zungu has extensive legal, prosecutorial and managerial experience.

Ramaphosa said he was satisfied within the context of the National Prosecuting Authority Act that Zungu was a “fit and proper person, with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity, to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned”.

He wished Zungu well in her new role, adding that he expected her appointment to bring stability to the NPA and restore the confidence of citizens in the province in the fight against crime and corruption.

KZN mayor off the hook on murder charges as witnesses won't testify

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that a lack of witnesses willing to testify for the state caused it to drop charges against murder ...
News
2 months ago

Charges withdrawn against Cato Manor 'death squad' cops

There was spontaneous applause, cheers and tears in the Durban High court on Wednesday when charges were withdrawn against the remaining 27 accused ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X