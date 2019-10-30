Community radio stations on edge as regulator threatens to pull the plug

Community radio stations were bracing themselves for the sound of silence on Wednesday as the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) enforced new regulations.

One station waiting for the plug to be pulled was The Rock FM in Welkom, Free State, which was told on Tuesday it was no longer allowed to broadcast.

The station is the latest to be hit by rolling closures of community stations by Icasa, which said all affected stations have been warned that they face closure.

But a spokesperson for the station said The Rock received a little less than 24 hours' notice before the shutdown.

"We were told yesterday that today we were going to be taken off the air," said The Rock FM's Moholobela Kenny. "Now we are just waiting for them to shut us down."

Icasa has announced that 29 stations are at risk of closure. Spokesperson Peter Maleka said media reports that 43 stations were set to be shut were untrue.

"We are looking at 29 stations for closure," he said. "Fourteen of those stations have already been closed. All stations have been advised."