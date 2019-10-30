South Africa

Burnt body of man found with hands and feet tied in Kimberley

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 30 October 2019 - 10:38
The burnt body of a man was found by a passerby near Bloemanda in Galeshewe at about 11am on Monday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of an unknown man was found in open veld in Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the burnt body of the man was found by a passerby near Bloemanda in Galeshewe at about 11am on Monday.

Ramatseba said he was burnt beyond recognition and had his hands and feet tied.

A murder case had been opened.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Stephen Wax on 082 469 1728.  

