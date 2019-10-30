500 police firearms vanished after cops took them home

Weapons management in the police service is in the spotlight with the disclosure that 500 service pistols were lost in the past three financial years by officials who were allowed to take their firearms home.

An additional 10,765 rounds of ammunition were lost by officials while they were off duty.

This was confirmed by police minister Bheki Cele in response to written parliamentary questions.

In response, AfriForum queried how Cele could drive SA's “disarmament campaign with his own house in disarray”.

The portfolio committee on police recently approved an amnesty arrangement for private firearm owners. If parliament approves this arrangement, between 450,000 and 1-million firearms will have to be handed in at police stations, “in a short period of time,” the organisation said.