Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 RWC final

The removal of Etzebeth's posters was met with outrage on social media, with some threatening to boycott Totalsports.

“You will never see me or any of my family and friends in any of your stores. Cheers!!!! Hope you go the same way Spur went,” a comment read.

Another read: “One of your stores have a pair of Adidas and Puma’s for me. Might be small fry to you but consider that R3,000 sale gone! Won’t see my business again!‼ By removing the poster you did pick a side and you made a grave mistake in the process! Cheers.”

Many also criticised Totalsports for the timing of its announcement, with the Bok squad now training for the #2019RWC final against England on Saturday.

“Will never shop at Totalsports again, very intelligent move and that a week before the WC Finals,” a comment read.

Etzebeth, a key player with the national team at the World Cup, has been accused of physically and racially abusing four people during an altercation outside a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.