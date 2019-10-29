Three tourists die, one injured after car falls off Swartkops Bridge

What was meant to be an adventure and working holiday for two British couples turned into a tragedy when three of them were killed and one was critically injured after their vehicle plunged off the Swartkops Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Several bystanders rushed to their aid in an attempt to pull them from the submerged wreck after the dramatic accident in which their vehicle was involved in a collision with a bakkie, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reports.

The four, two married couples, have since been identified as British nationals — two of them senior managers of an international Christian charity and environmental organisation, A Rocha International.