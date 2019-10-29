South Africa

Five arrested after municipal building near Kimberley torched in protest

By ERNEST mabuza - 29 October 2019 - 18:22
Three men and two women were arrested after a fire at a municipal building in the Northern Cape.
Three men and two women were arrested after a fire at a municipal building in the Northern Cape.
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

Five people have been arrested in connection with public violence that erupted in the town of Ritchie, 40km south of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The violence led to community members torching the Ritchie municipal building on Monday. Enraged residents were allegedly protesting against poor service delivery in the area.

Three men and two women are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon, pending further police investigations.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri appealed for calm and urged the community to resolve their concerns around a table, without resorting to violence and damage to property.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said members of the public order policing unit were monitoring the situation.

Power cuts in George after 3-year-old electrocuted

The George municipality in the Western Cape said on Friday that it was forced to cut power to the Dube area after the electrocution of a ...
News
1 week ago

Four years later, still no sign of water in these Pietermaritzburg taps

The uMgungundlovu municipality in Pietermaritzburg has broken its promise to send contractors to Maqongqo to fix taps, which have never had water ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: All you need to know about Joburg cyber attack
Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
X