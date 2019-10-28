'The industry must be an industry, not just a combi' - MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo as he addresses female taxi owners

Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo has urged women in the taxi industry to grow the sector beyond just a combi.

Mamabolo met thousands of female taxi owners in Braamfontein in the first of its kind gathering.

The meeting, initiated by the female taxi owners, is aimed at establishing a long-term relationship with the department and finding solutions to the problems faced by the industry.

"The taxi industry is the most liquid industry. It has a lot of cash, but the cash is not used properly. It is used to buy people called izinkabi to murder people. That must change," said Mamabolo.