'The industry must be an industry, not just a combi' - MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo as he addresses female taxi owners
Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo has urged women in the taxi industry to grow the sector beyond just a combi.
Mamabolo met thousands of female taxi owners in Braamfontein in the first of its kind gathering.
The meeting, initiated by the female taxi owners, is aimed at establishing a long-term relationship with the department and finding solutions to the problems faced by the industry.
"The taxi industry is the most liquid industry. It has a lot of cash, but the cash is not used properly. It is used to buy people called izinkabi to murder people. That must change," said Mamabolo.
He added: "We must look beyond the combi. The industry must be an industry, not just a combi."
Mamabolo said women taxi owners could change the sector by training their drivers and ensuring they are professional in their conduct.
The meeting was also attended by music legend Abigail Kubheka who was recently assaulted by a taxi driver after a vehicle collision.
Mamabolo apologised to Kubheka for the assault.
"We apologised for what happened. We try as government to support the taxi industry, but we have not made the impact we want. We condemn what happened. I know the police are hard at work looking for the perpetrators," said Mamabolo.
