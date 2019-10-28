South Africa

Nanny accused of toddler's murder appears in court

By Naledi Shange - 28 October 2019 - 12:39
Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Image: Naledi Shange

The Daveyton nanny accused of killing the toddler she was hired to care for appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dressed in a thick coat with leather sleeves and a pink shirt, she walked into court with her arms folded in front of her chest and her lips pursed as she took her place in the dock.

She focused on the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with the packed gallery, as she made her way in and out of the courtroom.

On the bench behind her were family members of one-year-old Langelihle Mnguni, including his grieving parents, Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala. Some wore white T-shirts depicting the little boy’s face, with a halo around his head.

Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala outside the Benoni magistrate's court on October 28 2019. Their child was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Image: Naledi Shange

Lihle was found dead in his family home 10 days ago.

Scores of  community members were in court on Monday, wanting to get a glimpse of the suspect.

Demonstrators outside court on October 28 2019 called for the woman to be kept behind bars.
Image: Naledi Shange

The matter was postponed to November 6, when the nanny is expected to apply for bail. The court was told that the docket was with the national director of public prosecutions. 

Outside the court, a group of people carrying posters and singing called for the suspect to be denied bail.

The group vowed to support the family when the matter resumes next month.

