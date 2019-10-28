Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans to make public apology to victims

Kwezilomo Madiba, Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, John Sibongiseni Khumalo, Cebolendoda Hadebe, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize, Nolwethu Cokotha, Zibongile Njova, Sihle Duncan Zungu and Dennis Thusi were arrested after they invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat at the hands of Free State Stars in April 2018.

The group wreaked havoc on the pitch, causing damage to the tune of R2.6m.

In March, Madiba was sentenced to three years in prison for repeatedly kicking a security guard. The rest of the group received three-year terms which were suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted of the same crime during that time.

They were also sentenced to 12 months of correctional supervision, subject to the conditions of house arrest, and ordered to do 16 hours of community service a month, as well as attend anger-management programmes.

Madiba was caught on camera assaulting the security guard. He was the only one to receive jail time because he had been previously convicted of public violence in 2013, when he was ordered to pay a fine or face four months in prison.

The department said the process was necessary "as it assists all parties to work towards forgiveness".